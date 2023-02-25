CAF Champions League: Ghanaian duo feature in Al Hilal Omdurman 2-1 win against Cotonsport  

Ghanaian duo Imoro Ibrahim and David Abagna Sandam were in action for Sudanese side Al Hilal Omdurman in their 2-1 win against Cotonsport of Cameroon in round three of the CAF Champions League group stage.

Ibrahim Moro and David Abagna were named in the starting line up to face Cotonsport at the Stade Omnisport Roumde Adija in Garoua.

Patient Gouegoue Wassou scored in the 43rd minute to put the home side in the lead.

CotonSports went in to the break leading the tie by a lone goal.

After recess Makabi Lilepo got the equalizer for Al Hilal in the 52nd minute.

The Dr Congo star scored his second of the day to win the game for Al Hilal in the 57th minute.

The Sudanese giants held on to win the three points as they go level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns in Group B.

However Mamelodi Sundowns may extend their lead on the table if they beat Al Ahly.

David Abagna was substituted in the 66th minute whilst Ibrahim Imoro played the full throttle.