CAF Champions League: Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea to handle Etoile du Sahel vs. Al Hilal in Tunisia

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea is set to officiate the CAF Champions League match between Etoile du Sahel and Al Hilal Club at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès on Friday night.

Laryea will oversee his first game in this season's CAF Champions League group stages after returning from the FIFA U17 World Cup in Indonesia.

Etoile, seeking redemption after consecutive defeats in the group stage, faces a daunting task.

They aim to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Espérance Sportive de Tunis and a 2-0 setback against Petro Atletico Luanda at home.

The Tunisian side is eager to revive their winning form and enhance their chances of reaching the CAF Champions League quarterfinals.

On the flip side, Al Hilal had a mixed start, showcasing attacking prowess with a 3-1 victory against Espérance Sportive de Tunis but suffered a setback with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Petro Atletico in their first group game.

The upcoming clash is pivotal for both teams in their quest to advance in this prestigious tournament.