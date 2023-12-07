CAF Champions League: Ghanaian striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni aims to lead Yanga to upset Medeama in Kumasi

Ghanaian striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni has set a personal target to lead Young Africans SC to upset Medeama SC in their upcoming CAF Champions League clash.

The Tanzanian champions take on their Ghanaian counterparts in the third round of the Champions League group stage this Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The former Bechem United player is included in Yanga's squad to face Medeama, having travelled with the team to Ghana for the crucial fixture.

Yanga are chasing their first victory of the competition after losing to CR Belouizdad and drawing against Al Ahly SC in their previous two games.

Wontah Konkoni, having faced Medeama on several occasions in the Ghana Premier League, aims at aiding the Tanzanian side to claim a win in Friday's match.

The 23-year-old bagged 15 goals in 23 appearances for Bechem in the Ghanaian top-flight last season before moving to Tanzania.

However, he failed to get a goal against Medeama in two meetings, but he is poised to do so when he gets the chance to play on Friday.

Wontah Konkoni has one goal and one assist in three matches for Yanga in the CAF Champions League this campaign.