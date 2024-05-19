CAF Champions League: Goalless draw between Esperance and Ahly in first leg of final

The first leg of the CAF Champions League final ended in a goalless draw as EspÃ©rance Sportive de Tunis were held by defending champions Al Ahly SC on Saturday evening.

The match, played in Rades, saw four-time champions EspÃ©rance fail to capitalise on their home advantage ahead of the challenging return leg in Cairo next Saturday.

Despite dominating possession, EspÃ©rance struggled to create clear-cut chances against Al Ahly's disciplined defence. Rodrigues Silver nearly opened the scoring early on with a header from a Houssem Tka cross, but his effort went just wide.

Al Ahly's Al Shahat almost gave his team the lead before halftime with a powerful shot from distance, narrowly missing the target and providing relief to EspÃ©rance’s young goalkeeper, Amanallah Memmiche, who continued his impressive form.

Both teams entered halftime without having made a significant impact on the scoreline, determined to find the breakthrough in the second half.

EspÃ©rance remained the more aggressive side, with Roger Aholou coming close with a curling shot from distance that just cleared the bar.

Supported by their home crowd, EspÃ©rance kept pressing forward, but Al Ahly's defence held firm.

The introduction of Al Ahly's key player, Afsha, invigorated their attack. A brilliant long-range strike from Emam Abdelghany soon after almost caught Memmiche off guard, but he managed to keep it out.

As the match drew to a close, Al Ahly's experienced players, including Percy Tau, maintained possession to wind down the clock and secure a goalless draw, frustrating the Tunisian side and their fans.

With the score tied at 0-0, the second leg in Cairo promises to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams will be vying for Africa’s most prestigious club football title, ensuring an action-packed finale.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final:

First Leg:

Date: Saturday, 18 May 2024

Location: Tunis

Score: EspÃ©rance Sportive de Tunis 0-0 Al Ahly SC

Second Leg:

Date: Saturday, 25 May 2024

Time: 17:00 GMT

Location: Cairo

Fixture: Al Ahly SC vs EspÃ©rance Sportive de Tunis