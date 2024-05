CAF Champions League: Goalless draw between Esperance and Ahly in first leg of final

The first leg of the CAF Champions League final ended in a goalless draw as Espérance Sportive de Tunis were held by defending champions Al Ahly SC on Saturday evening.

The match, played in Rades, saw four-time champions Espérance fail to capitalise on their home advantage ahead of the challenging return leg in Cairo next Saturday.

Despite dominating possession, Espérance struggled to create clear-cut chances against Al Ahly's disciplined defence. Rodrigues Silver nearly opened the scoring early on with a header from a Houssem Tka cross, but his effort went just wide.

Al Ahly's Al Shahat almost gave his team the lead before halftime with a powerful shot from distance, narrowly missing the target and providing relief to Espérance’s young goalkeeper, Amanallah Memmiche, who continued his impressive form.

Both teams entered halftime without having made a significant impact on the scoreline, determined to find the breakthrough in the second half.

Espérance remained the more aggressive side, with Roger Aholou coming close with a curling shot from distance that just cleared the bar.

Supported by their home crowd, Espérance kept pressing forward, but Al Ahly's defence held firm.

The introduction of Al Ahly's key player, Afsha, invigorated their attack. A brilliant long-range strike from Emam Abdelghany soon after almost caught Memmiche off guard, but he managed to keep it out.

As the match drew to a close, Al Ahly's experienced players, including Percy Tau, maintained possession to wind down the clock and secure a goalless draw, frustrating the Tunisian side and their fans.

With the score tied at 0-0, the second leg in Cairo promises to be a thrilling encounter. Both teams will be vying for Africa’s most prestigious club football title, ensuring an action-packed finale.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final:

First Leg:

Date: Saturday, 18 May 2024

Location: Tunis

Score: Espérance Sportive de Tunis 0-0 Al Ahly SC

Second Leg:

Date: Saturday, 25 May 2024

Time: 17:00 GMT

Location: Cairo

Fixture: Al Ahly SC vs Espérance Sportive de Tunis