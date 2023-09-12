CAF Champions League: Guinean giants Horoya to arrive in Ghana on Friday for Medeama showdown

Guinean giants Horoya AC are expected to land in Ghana on Friday for the second preliminary match of the CAF Champions League against Medeama SC this weekend.

The Ghana champions will host the Guinean side at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday for the first leg of the tie.

The winner over the two legs will secure their place in the CAF Champions League group stage, which will begin in November.

Medeama advanced to this round of the competition after eliminating Nigerian side Remo Stars on post-match penalty shootouts after 1-1 aggregate in regular time.

On the other hand, Horoya were exempted from the first preliminary round after getting a bye.

The Matamkas will leave Guinea on Thursday and are expected to arrive in Accra on Friday before travelling to Cape Coast on the same day.

Horoya will train at the match venue on Saturday as mandated by the competition's rules and regulations.

Medeama are seeking a group stage appearance by a Ghanaian club in the CAF Champions League for the first time in 11 years, since Berekum Chelsea in 2012.