CAF Champions League: Horoya AC arrive in Cape Coast for Medeama clash

Horoya AC have safely arrived in Ghana for the CAF Champions League second preliminary round encounter with Ghana champions Medeama SC on Sunday.

The Matamkas touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Friday evening and immediately continued the journey to Cape Coast, where the first leg of the tie will take place.

Horoya are presently lodging at the Elmina Beach Resort. They will train at the Cape Coast Stadium at 3:00 pm as mandated by the competition's regulations.

The team arrived in Ghana with a 20-man squad, which includes experienced players like Salif Coulibaly, Mohamed Djibo Wonkoye, Ibrahima Aminata Conde, and Dramane Nikiema.

Horoya will be without their captain, Ocansey Mandela, who didn't travel with the team.

Mandela was born and bred in Ghana but represents Burkina Faso internationally.