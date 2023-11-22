CAF Champions League: I firmly believe we will play in the quarter-finals – Medeama’s Evans Adotey

Medeama coach Evans Adotey exudes confidence as he sets ambitious goals for their CAF Champions League campaign.

Despite being drawn against formidable opponents like Al Ahly, Yanga FC, and CR Belouizdad, Adotey is determined to guide the Ghanaian champions to the quarter-finals.

Speaking ahead of their opening match against Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday, Adotey emphasised the importance of advancing in a league competition format.

"We must make sure we advance to the Quarterfinals because this is a league competition rather than a knockout round," he stated during an interview on Akoma FM.

Expressing his tactical approach for the upcoming match, Adotey outlined, "Going into the Al Ahly match, I want to keep a clean sheet, attack and defend, and make sure I don't lose." He conveyed confidence in his team's ability to secure positive results in Egypt, stating, "I'm confident that we won't lose in Egypt, and I'm preparing my boys well to ensure that we return home with positive results."

Adotey's optimism extends beyond the group stage, firmly declaring, "I firmly believe that we will play in the quarter-finals following the group stages, and nothing can threaten my confidence."

With this unwavering belief, Medeama set out on their CAF Champions League journey, eager to make a lasting impression on the continental stage.