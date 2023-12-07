CAF Champions League: I have absolute respect for Yanga - Medeama coach Evans Adotey

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has expressed his admiration for Tanzanian champions Yanga SC ahead of their CAF Champions League showdown on Friday in Kumasi.

Medeama are looking to capitalise on their victory over CR Belouizdad and secure another win in the group stage. After a disappointing start to their campaign with a loss to Al Ahly, they have rebounded with a 2-1 comeback win against CR Belouizdad, giving them three points and a renewed sense of confidence.

Yanga, on the other hand, have had a dismal start to their campaign, suffering consecutive losses to CR Belouizdad and Al Ahly. With zero points and a -3 goal difference, they find themselves at the bottom of the group and in danger of being eliminated if they fail to win against Medeama.

Adotey acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead, stating that they are focused on securing three home victories to enhance their chances of qualifying for the next round. He believes that the current standings in the group highlight the importance of preparation and execution, as only two teams will advance to the next phase.

When asked about Yanga, Adotey spoke highly of their opponents, saying, "I’ve absolute respect for Yanga. Yanga is a team I’ve met and played them before in 2016 if my memory serves me right. Encountering them this time around, I’ve observed them."

Adotey remained cautious in his assessment of the match, recognising that Yanga's current struggles do not necessarily mean they are out of contention. He stressed the importance of preparation and executing their game plan effectively, declaring, "They are a very good side I must say and so the pitch will decide. But for me, I just have to prepare well and ensure by the close of the day, I’m up."

Medeama's ultimate goal is to accumulate nine points from their home fixtures and supplement those with at least two away points to reach a total of 11 points, which should be enough to secure qualification.