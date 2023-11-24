CAF Champions League: I know the tactics to apply against Al Ahly, says Medeama coach Evans Adotey

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has expressed confidence and outlined his strategy ahead of the CAF Champions League clash against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Cairo this Saturday.

In a press conference, Adotey exuded confidence, stating that he has a clear idea of how Al Ahly will approach the game. Despite Al Ahly's status as the current champions and 10-time record winners of the competition, Adotey firmly believes his team has the capability to neutralize the threat posed by the Egyptian giants and secure a positive result.

"As a coach of Medeama and from Ghana, there are three things I am looking at. One is the functional guideline of Al Ahly – their formational play. Two, the system of play! I mean the functional guideline of a team within which each player has his own position, area of play, and duties to perform. And finally, I’m looking at tactics. I have an idea about my opposition, and I know how they will approach the game. I know the tactics to apply. I also know how eager they are to win the game tomorrow. I also have my secret under my sleeves just to frustrate Al Ahly to ensure that I go back home with a positive result," said Adotey confidently.

Medeama earned their spot in this stage of the competition by defeating Nigeria's Remo Stars and Guinea's Horoya AC in the preliminary rounds.

The upcoming match against Al Ahly represents the most significant fixture in the club's history, and Adotey is determined to guide his team to an upset victory.