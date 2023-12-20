CAF Champions League: Indiscipline bane of Medeama against Yanga

Medeama SC's CAF Champions League quarter-final dream hangs on a thread after an indiscipline performance in Tanzania saw the Ghanaian champions humbled by Young Africans.

The Mauve and Yellow were reduced to ten men late in the game following their 3-0 defeat in Dares Salam.

The host, who held Medeama in Kumasi, got off to a bright start after Pacome Zouzoua handed them the lead in the 33rd minute.

Forward Jonathan Sowah missed the opportunity to get Medeama back on track after missing from the spot ten minutes into the second half.

YANGA took advantage of the disorganised Medeama to double their advantage on the hour mark. Bakari Nondo scored from a swift move by the host before Mudathiri Yahya sealed victory five minutes later.

Sowah was sent off in the final minute for a second yellow card and will miss the next game against Al Ahly.

The defeat leaves Medeama bottom of Group D, with CD Belouizdad and Al Ahly yet to play.

The top two sides from the group will progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.