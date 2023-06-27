CAF Champions League: James Essilfie chairs Medeama’s Protocol and Operations Committee

Medeama SC have appointed James Essilfie, a board member in charge of administration, as the chairman of a 10-member sub-committee for Protocol and Operations in their upcoming CAF Champions League campaign.

Essilfie, a soft-spoken and well-respected former Chief Executive, will lead a team of nine other members in overseeing travel, transportation, and accommodation arrangements for the club.

The committee comprises Alfred Kojo Owusu, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, John Justice Abban, Frank Oppong, Jones Nana Ntsiful, Oscar Bentsi Enchill, Anthony Ellion, James Mosie Kwodjoe, and Eric Owusu Agyemang.

Together, they will work diligently to ensure that all travel logistics, transportation services, and accommodation arrangements are carried out in compliance with the club's directives for the upcoming CAF Champions League competition.

As Medeama prepare to represent Ghana in the prestigious CAF Champions League, the Protocol and Operations sub-committee will play a crucial role in organising and coordinating various aspects related to team travel, transportation, and accommodation during their continental campaign.

Their objective is to ensure a seamless and efficient experience for the team and support staff, allowing them to focus solely on their performance on the field.

With James Essilfie at the helm, the committee will utilize their expertise and experience to navigate the complexities of organizing travel arrangements, securing reliable transportation, and securing suitable accommodation for the team.

By meticulously planning and executing these crucial operational tasks, the sub-committee aims to create a conducive environment for the team's success and to uphold Medeama's standards throughout the CAF Champions League campaign.

Medeama SC, having clinched their first Ghana Premier League title, are determined to make a significant impact in the CAF Champions League.