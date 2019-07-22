CAF Champions League: Kano Pillars media officer predicts tough clash against Kotoko

Nigerian side Kano Pillars are ready for a difficult 2019/20 Champions League preliminary round qualifier against Asante Kotoko next month.

The NPFL runners-up host the Porcupine Warriors on the weekend of 9-11 August at the Sani Abacha Stadium for the first leg.

Kotoko will host the return clash on 25 August at the Baba Yara Stadium.

"Kano Pillars as a team is ready for Kotoko because we know it is not going to be an easy game for both sides," the club’s Media Officer Idris Malikawa told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

"It is our aim to qualify to the next stage of the competition in the champions league so we will do everything to qualify to the next stage.

"Our Champions league game against Kotoko is a family affair because Kano State and Kumasi are like brothers.

"The game against Kotoko will be one of our normal games so we are preparing as usual to meet Kotoko

"Our players are always ready to face any team in the competition so far as we qualified for the champions league.

"Only the 90minutes will decide if Kano Pillar can qualify to the next stage or not because football is played on the field."

The winner of the tie will face either Hafia FC (Guinea) or Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) in the final qualifying round.