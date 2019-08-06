CAF Champions League: Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen optimistic ahead of Kano Pillars clash

Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen remains confident of his side's chances ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg game against Kano Pillars.

The Porcupine Warriors arrived in Accra on Monday, to continue preparation for the game on Sunday in Nigeria.

Kotoko will travel to Kano on Thursday, and coach Zachariassen says they are ready for the game.

"I'm very excited because this is what we all lived for, this is the real thing and we are going to give our all and hopefully it will enough to bring home good result," he said.

"I expect the players to play like they do at the training, that's all I expect from them and nothing else.

"At least we need prayers from our fans, we have new and young players joining us we will try to blend the old with the new ones.

"Some has the culture of Kotoko inside them and others has are yet to be engulfed with the culture, but we are now starting to get a strong unit and I think the supporters will be proud moving forward.

"I'm not God so I cannot promise anything, Yes I can promise we will give out our hundred percent."