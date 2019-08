Asante Kotoko and Kano Pillars players honoured the memory of former Ghana star Junior Agogo with a minute silence before the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round match on Sunday.

The two teams observed minute silence before kickoff at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. The Porcupine Warriors won the match 2-0 to seal qualification into the next stage.

Agogo died on Thursday morning in London aged 40.

He was a fan favourite when he played for the Black Stars at the 2008 African Cup of Nations.