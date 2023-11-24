CAF Champions League: Kotoko legend Malik Jabir offers invaluable advice to Medeama ahead of Al Ahly clash

Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir has given some useful counsel to Ghana premier league champions, Medeama ahead of their CAF Champions League game against Al Ahly.

The Mauve and Yellow will lock horns with the Egyptian heavy weights on Saturday, November 25 in Cairo for their first group stage match of the competition.

Jabir was in the stands at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday when Kotoko hosted Medeama for their premier league week 11 game and had some pieces of advice for Evans Adotey’s side after the match.

He said: “Honestly, individually they are physically strong. I will advise them to shoot from outside the box. They had more pace than our boys but they were not shooting.

Which players have taken up referee courses? They cannot challenge any referee. They will be spared here but they will suffer if they take this to Africa. They shouldn’t go around any referee. He won’t allow them. He will get some of them out. They should take time. They should leave the referee to perform his role. That’s my advice."

By Suleman Asante