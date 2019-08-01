CAF Champions League: Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi confident ahead of Kano Pillars clash

Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyemfi is confident ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Nigerian side Kano Pillars.

The 22-year old revealed the team was happy to have drawn a West African side as they were hoping to avoid a North African club.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted Ivorian side Societe Omnisport De L'arme on Wednesday in Kumasi in a friendly that ended goalless.

“We were open to meeting any team but we didn’t want to face a North African team. So, the draw, I would say, gave us the kind of opponent we wanted," he said.

"We are both West African clubs. Our style of play is quite identical so the opposition would not be too difficult” he said.

“It surely won’t be easy for us but we are bent on qualifying and so will give it everything.”

The Porcupine Warriors travel to Nigeria for the first leg on August 10th, with the return leg in Ghana two weeks later.