CAF Champions League: Kumasi fans await Medeama vs Al Ahly cracker

Fans in Kumasi are eagerly awaiting the big game in the CAF Champions League between Medeama SC and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Medeama SC will host the 11-time African champions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday with hopes of enhancing their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals with victory in Kumasi.

The fans in Kumasi have supported the Mauve and Yellow since their games were moved to the Ashanti Regional capital.

The fans are expected to come out in their numbers for the penultimate game of the group stage, with Medeama needing a win at home before their trip to Algeria.

The Ghanaian champions sit bottom of the table but are only two points adrift of leaders Al Ahly.

A win for the host will see them a step closer to their aim of making it out of the group as they eye continental glory.

Medeama reached the group stage after eliminating Nigeria's Remo Stars and AC Horoya of Guinea.