CAF Champions League: Kumasi fans catch Al Ahly fever ahead of Medeama showdown

The anticipation is palpable in Kumasi as fans gear up for an epic African football showdown, with the African champions, Al Ahly, set to face off against Medeama in the CAF Champions League.

While Medeama would have preferred this historic clash to take place in Tarkwa, the city lacks CAF-approved stadiums, leading them to shift all their continental matches to Kumasi.

Consequently, the Baba Yara Stadium will host the much-anticipated encounter.

Medeama will be seeking revenge after a crushing 3-0 loss to Al Ahly in their first-ever meeting in Cairo, and a victory would not only be a sweet payback but also give their hopes of advancing to the next stage a significant boost.

The team has a strong history of performance in Kumasi, with an unbeaten record in the CAF Champions League, including a win over CR Belouizdad and a draw against Young Africans.

Under the leadership of new manager Nebojsa Kapor, who has remained unbeaten in his first three games in charge, Medeama are filled with renewed confidence.

Determined to continue his unbeaten streak, Kapor is focused on guiding his team to victory against Al Ahly.

Although they suffered a setback against Young Africans, leaving them at the bottom of the group, Medeama remain committed to their goal of qualifying for the next round.

With six points from four games and just one victory, Al Ahly currently leads the group, closely followed by CR Belouizdad and Young Africans, both on five points.

Recognising the critical nature of this match, Medeama know that a win on Friday could greatly improve their chances of advancing in the competition.

The team is ready to capitalise on the opportunity and make the most of their home advantage.