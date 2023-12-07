GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Champions League: Kumasi fans to troop to Baba Yara to support Medeama ahead of Yanga showdwon

Published on: 07 December 2023
The Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Fans in Kumasi are expected to turn out in huge numbers to support Medeama SC ahead of the game against Young Africans in the CAF Champions League on Friday.

The Ghanaian champions received massive support during their game against CD Belouizdad as they defeated the Algeria giants to secure their first win in Group D.

Medeama are hoping to make it back-to-back victories in the competition as they continue their pursuit of a quarter-final berth.

The Mauve and Yellow are tied on second place with Belouizdad and are just a point behind leaders Al Ahly.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium will host all of Medeama's home games in the CAF Champions League.

This is the first time the Tarkwa-based club is playing the the biggest club competition on the continent.

