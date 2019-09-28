CAF Champions League: Kwame Bonsu sees full-time action as Esperance reach Group stage

Midfielder Kwame Bonsu played the entire duration of Esperance's come-from-behind 2-1 win over Chadian side TP Elect-Sport FC on Friday night to reach the Group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The former Asante Kotoko player who was signed to replace Cameroonian Franck Kom is meeting expectations at the club.

Esperance did it the hard way having gone down in the 36th minute through Hassan Ibrahim but Ouattara equalized for the Tunisian outfit after 62 minutes.

And the winning goal scored seven minutes from time through Benguit.