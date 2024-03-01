CAF Champions League: Match Preview - CR Belouizdad versus Medeama

In the concluding match of Group D in the CAF Champions League, CR Belouizdad faces Ghanaian champions Medeama SC in Algiers, while Al Ahly SC and Young Africans, having secured knockout stage spots, meet in the other fixture.

Despite no chance of advancement, Belouizdad seeks revenge for their previous loss to Medeama.

The Ghanaians, aiming for a remarkable finish, stand to claim third place if they upset the Algerians, who, smarting from a 4-0 defeat to Young Africans, play for pride.

The encounter unfolds at Algiers' Stade 5 Juillet 1962 at 16:00 GMT.

Medeama eyes redemption after losing all away games in the preliminary round, yet faces a formidable challenge against Belouizdad.

The Algerian champions, driven by pride and prestige, strive to bounce back from recent setbacks.

The clash promises intensity as both teams conclude their Champions League journey, each with distinct motivations in this final group stage showdown.

Medeama head coach Nebojsa Kapor is expected to make a couple of changes to the team that lost narrowly to Al Ahly last Friday in Kumasi.

Former Ghana League top scorer Diawisie Taylor is in contention to make his full debut in the Yellow and Mauves shirt.