CAF Champions League: Medeama aim to make history ahead of Horoya match

Medeama SC is determined to shatter the long-standing curse and secure qualification for the group stage of the CAF Champions League as they prepare to face Guinean giants Horoya AC this upcoming weekend

The Mauve and Yellow stand as the sole representatives for Ghana in this season's CAF Champions League, and they enter the second leg of their encounter with a promising 3-1 advantage from the first leg.

A victory in the forthcoming match would propel them into the coveted money zone of the competition.

This milestone marks the first-ever opportunity for the Tarkwa-based club to participate in Africa's most prestigious club-level tournament.

The last time a Ghanaian club reached the group stage of the CAF Champions League was in 2012, when Berekum Chelsea accomplished the feat, though they exited after the group stage.

Over the years, Ghanaian clubs have encountered difficulties advancing to the money zone, a barrier that Medeama hopes to overcome in the quest to bring glory to Ghana.

The Medeama squad, along with their technical team, is set to depart from Ghana on Thursday afternoon, ready to face the impending challenge.

In preparation, they will conduct essential training sessions at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on Friday, ensuring they are well-prepared for the crucial match.

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT, promising a fiercely competitive showdown as Medeama SC endeavors to make strides in the CAF Champions League.

Drawing on their experience in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2015 and 2017, Medeama aims to reach the money zone of the Champions League and, in doing so, break Ghana's longstanding streak of underachievement in the competition.