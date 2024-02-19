CAF Champions League: Medeama aim to upset Africa's biggest club Al Ahly on Friday

Medeama will return to action in the CAF Champions League when they host the biggest club on the continent Al Ahly in Kumasi on Friday.

The CAF Champions League was on a break due to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast but returns this weekend for the penultimate games at the group stage.

The Mauve and Yellow could hand their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals a huge boost if they beat the 11-time African champions on Friday.

Meanwhile, the holders could secure their place in the next stage with a win over the Ghanaian champions.

Medeama are poised to make a huge statement in the continental championship, having already eliminated Remo Stars and AC Horoya before shocking Algeria CD Belouizdad in Kumasi.

The Tarkwa-based club also holds a good home record in the competition as they are yet to lose a game in Ghana.

The two-time FA Cup winners will travel to Algeria for the final game of the group against CD Beloizdad.