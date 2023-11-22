GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF Champions League: Medeama aiming to do the unthinkable in Cairo against Al Ahly

Published on: 22 November 2023
Medeama beat Nigeria's Remo Stars and Guinean giants Horoya AC in the preliminary round

Medeama are setting their sights on an ambitious feat as they prepare to face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League in Cairo.

Scheduled for Saturday, November 25, at the Al-Salam Stadium, Medeama is geared up for their debut in the prestigious tournament.

Despite their current 8th position in the Ghana Premier League, the team is determined to make an impact on the continental stage.

The squad of 21, including Black Stars trio Jonathan Sowah, Fatawu Hamidu, and Nurudeen Abdulai, is set to depart on Wednesday. Alongside the players, 11 backroom staff members, including a video analyst, will be accompanying them.

Medeama acknowledge Al Ahly's formidable reputation, especially on their home turf, but the Ghanaians are hopeful that their relatively unknown status in the Champions League will work to their advantage.

Record winners Al Ahly may find themselves in an unpredictable situation against Medeama, who are determined to make the most of their opportunity and create an upset in Cairo.

The clash promises an exciting showdown between the seasoned Egyptian side and the ambitious debutants from Ghana.

