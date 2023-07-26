CAF Champions League: "Medeama are not a force to be reckoned with"- Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede

Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede insists the little information available about Medeama SC makes them a dangerous opponent.

The Nigerian club have been paired with the Ghanaian champions at the preliminary stage of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

Remo Stars travel to Ghana for the first-leg on the weekend of August 18 to 20th before hosting Medeama in the second-leg in Nigeria.

“Playing away to Medeama in the first leg is an advantage for us. We hope to be in Ghana to cause an upset and try to compliment it in Nigeria," he told Oyerepa FM.

Ogunmodede admits Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are well known in Nigeria, but little is known of the Tarkwa-based club ahead of their Champions League clash.

"I have little or no knowledge about our opponent. I know they are not a household name like Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, they're not a force to be reckoned with but nevertheless that make them a dangerous opponent for us," he added.