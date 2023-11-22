CAF Champions League: Medeama arrive in Cairo ahead of Al Ahly clash

Ghanaian champions, Medeama, have touched down in Cairo ahead of their historic CAF Champions League group stage clash against Egyptian giants Al Ahly scheduled for Saturday.

The team, elegantly clad in mauve suits, departed from Accra on Wednesday morning, confirming their arrival in the evening.

Comprising 21 players and 11 backroom staff, including a video analyst, Medeama are on a mission to create a major upset at the Al-Salam Stadium.

The group, which includes experienced sides Al Ahly, Tanzanian champions Yanga FC, and Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, poses a significant challenge for the debutants.

Expressing their aspirations, Medeama coach Evans Adotey, in an interview on Akoma FM before departure, stated, "We must make sure we advance to the quarter-finals because this is a league competition rather than a knockout round." He outlined his tactical approach for the upcoming match, saying, "Going into the Al Ahly match, I want to keep a clean sheet, attack and defend, and make sure I don't lose."

The coach exuded confidence in his team's ability, emphasizing, "I'm confident that we won't lose in Egypt, and I'm preparing my boys well to ensure that we return home with positive results."

Adotey's optimism extends beyond the group stage, firmly declaring, "I firmly believe that we will play in the quarter-finals following the group stages, and nothing can threaten my confidence."

The upcoming clash promises to be an intriguing battle as Medeama faces a formidable Al Ahly side eager to commence their title defence with a victory on November 25. The debutants are determined to make their mark in the prestigious CAF Champions League.