GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

CAF Champions League: Medeama arrive in Guinea for Horoya AC showdown

Published on: 29 September 2023
CAF Champions League: Medeama arrive in Guinea for Horoya AC showdown
Medeama in Conakry

Medeama have arrived in Conakry-Guinea for the second-leg of their crucial CAF Champions League game decider against AC Horoya on Saturday.

The Ghanaian champions touched down at the Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport on Thursday September 28, 2023 at 17:55GMT.

The team underwent formalities at the airport before reaching the 4-star Atlantic View Hotel where the team is lodging.

Medeama travelled to Conakry with a 3-1 lead from the first leg and will be hoping to hold onto the advantage as they eye progress in the competition.

The Mauve and Yellow welcome the return of several of their key players including Jonathan Sowah and Fatawu Hamidu, who missed the Ghana Premier League game against Aduana due to minor knocks.

The Tarkwa-based club will become the first Ghanaian team to make it to the group stage of the tournament in close to a decade since Berekum Chelsea.

It will also be the second time Medeama are reaching the stage of a continental champions after previously achieving the mark in the CAF Confederation Cup in 20216.

Medeama eliminated Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first round of the competition following a penalty shootout victory in Ikenne

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more