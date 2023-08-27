CAF Champions League: Medeama beat Remo Stars on penalties to progress

Medeama showed great composure to advance to the next round of the competition, winning in a thrilling penalty shootout against Remo Stars on Sunday

The match kept fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Ultimately, Medeama emerged victorious with a 3-2 shootout scoreline after a 1-1 aggregate draw in regular time at the Remo Stars Stadium.

Medeama entered the game with a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg, and the tension was palpable as they aimed to protect their advantage. However, Remo Stars leveled the aggregate score with an unfortunate own goal from Medeama in the 73rd minute.

With the tie hanging in the balance, both teams fought fiercely to find a winning goal before the final whistle, but the scoreline remained, setting the stage for a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

The Yellow and Mauves maintained their composure under immense pressure as the game progressed to penalties. In the end, Medeama held their nerve, converting three of their five penalties to Remo Stars' two, securing a hard-fought 3-2 shootout victory.

With this victory, Medeama have set up an enticing showdown in the next round of the competition against Guinean giants Horoya. The upcoming clash promises to be an exciting encounter as Medeama aims to build on their recent success and continue their journey in the CAF Champions League.