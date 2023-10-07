CAF Champions League: Medeama begin group phase campaign in Cairo as full fixtures is released

Medeama SC will begin their maiden CAF Champions League group stage adventure against holders Al Ahly SC at away as the full fixtures have been released by CAF on Saturday.

The Yellow and Mauves will be journeying to Cairo to play against the Egyptian giants in the first group game on Friday or Saturday, November 24 or 25, 2023, at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

The current Ghana champions were drawn in Group D of the competition along with record-winners Al Ahly SC, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Tanzanian champions Young Africans SC.

Medeama will host Algerian champion Belouizdad in the second group match at home at the Cape Coast Stadium before tackling Young Africans at home on the matchday three.

On matchday four, Medeama will travel to Tanzania to face Young Africans at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salam.

The Tarkwa-based side will return home to welcome Al Ahly before a trip to Algeria for the final group match against CR Belouizdad on March 1 or 2, 2024.

The full fixtures here: