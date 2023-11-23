CAF Champions League: Medeama can qualify for the quarter-final or semi-final - Enock Atta Agyei

Former Medeama winger Enock Atta Agyei has expressed confidence in the Ghanaian champions' ability to progress to the later stages of the CAF Champions League ahead of their first match against Al Ahly on Saturday.

They defeated Nigeria's Remo Stars and Horoya AC of Guinea in the preliminary round to reach the group stage for the first time. They are now in a tough group, which not only includes Egyptian giants but also Tanzanian champions Yanga FC and CR Belouizdad, the reigning Algerian champions.

"Al Ahly are a strong side, but that doesn't stop Medeama from getting good results if they put more effort and believe in themselves," Atta Agyei said on Onua FM/TV.

The Ghanaian highlighted the quality within the team, emphasizing that the addition of players like Nurudeen Abdulai, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, and Jonathan Sowah, who were recently in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, strengthens Medeama's chances.

"They [Medeama] can get a good result there. Looking at the Medeama playing body, the advice I can give them is to work extra hard; they have very good players and all the qualities to qualify for the quarter-final or semi-final. Medeama also has a good team," Atta Agyei added.

Medeama SC arrived in Cairo on Wednesday evening with a 21-man squad and 11 members of the technical team, including video analysts. The anticipation is high as the Ghanaian side aims to make a mark in their maiden CAF Champions League group stage campaign.