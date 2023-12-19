CAF Champions League: Medeama captain expects intimidating atmosphere but remains confident ahead of Yanga

Medeama SC captain Baba Abdulai Musah is unfazed by the prospect of facing a hostile crowd when his team takes on Yanga SC in the CAF Champions League on Wednesday at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

Musah believes that his team has the experience and mental toughness to handle the pressure of playing in front of a large audience.

"This is not the first time playing under a crowd or a huge crowd like this. We’ve been playing under crowds in Ghana for a couple of years, so this is nothing new to us. We just have to know what to do on the field of play, and I’m not sure the fans are not the people to decide. The 11 men on the field will decide the outcome of the match, so surely the fans are not going to make anything difficult for us. We are going to work, like we always do, to get the maximum points," he said.

Medeama coach Evans Adotey shares Musah's confidence in the team's ability to perform under pressure. Despite facing setbacks in Tanzania, including difficulties in training, Adotey believes that his team has the skills and determination to overcome any obstacles and secure a victory.

Medeama currently sit in second place in Group D, tied with Belouizdad on four points from three games. They trail leaders Al Ahly, who have five points.

The upcoming match against Yanga SC is critical for Medeama's aspirations in the CAF Champions League, and the team are determined to put aside any distractions and focus on delivering a strong performance.