CAF Champions League: Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu optimistic ahead of clash against Nigeria club Remo Stars

Medeama SC skipper Kwasi Donsu has voiced optimism and preparation ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round match against Remo Stars of Nigeria.

Donsu stated that the Tarkwa-based side do not fear their opponents following the draw on Tuesday that matched the Ghanaian club against the Nigerian outfit in the qualifications for the group stage of the renowned CAF inter-club competition.

In an interview with Kessben TV, the experienced midfielder stated that Medeama SC will work hard to prepare for the two-leg match. He emphasised the team's commitment to do everything in their power to defeat Remo Stars and advance to the next round.

“Finally, we have known the opponents we are going to face in the CAF champions league. In Football, if you want to be a champion you don’t have to fear your opponents," Donsu said.

“The most important thing is that we are going to work hard and sail through to the next stage,” he added.

Medeama SC will represent Ghana in the prestigious competition after winning their first Ghana Premier League trophy making a return to the CAF inter-club competitions after seven years.

They last participated in 2016 when they won the FA Cup to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup where they managed to reach the group stages after beating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.