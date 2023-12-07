CAF Champions League: Medeama coach dismisses concerns over lack of competitive action ahead of Yanga clash

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has dismissed concerns that his team's lack of recent competitive play could give them a disadvantage in their upcoming CAF Champions League match against Yanga SC.

Adotey's team has not played any domestic games since their last match against CR Belouizdad, and their focus has been solely on continental football. However, the coach believes that this break from domestic action will not affect their performance against Yanga SC.

"No!! They are in competition so are we. Yanga is playing in their league but we are off the league, just be patient and let’s wait for tomorrow, we’ll see the results," Adotey said.

Medeama are currently in third place in the group with three points from two games, trailing behind leader Al Ahly and CR Belouizdad. Yanga SC is at the bottom of the standings without a win.

Adotey's confidence in his team's preparedness for the match suggests that they are ready to take on Yanga SC at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.