CAF Champions League: Medeama coach Evans Adotey addresses discipline concerns after Yanga defeat

Medeama SC coach Augustine Evans Adotey has addressed disciplinary issues involving striker Jonathan Sowah following a challenging 3-0 loss to Young Africans SC in the CAF Champions League.

Sowah, who missed a crucial penalty earlier in the game, faced further setbacks by getting sent off for indiscipline, complicating the match for the Ghanaian champions.

The match took a difficult turn for Medeama as Sowah's missed penalty in the 56th minute could have leveled the game. The situation worsened with Sowah receiving a red card in the 90th minute, compounding the team's challenges.

Expressing frustration with Sowah's performance, Adotey highlighted potential consequences and a commitment to improving the player's attitude.

In a post-game press conference, Adotey openly addressed the matter, saying, "I saw a second bookable offense that attracted Sowah’s expulsion, so if maybe there was something wrong in terms of discipline, we can talk about it. I prompted him after the first questionable offense."

The coach emphasised the need to address behavioral issues and pledged corrective measures if necessary.

As Medeama looks to regroup from this defeat, Adotey's focus on player discipline and improvement becomes crucial for the team's future performances.