CAF Champions League: Medeama coach Evans Adotey aims for a convincing victory against Horoya in first leg

Medeama coach Evans Adotey is setting his sights on a substantial victory in the first leg of the CAF Champions League tie against Guinean giants Horoya AC.

Adotey acknowledged that his team had a similar intention going into the previous round's home clash against Remo Stars.

Although the Ghanaian champions secured a 1-0 win, it proved insufficient as the Nigerians drew level, necessitating a penalty shootout in which Medeama emerged victorious.

Adotey expressed his desire for the second leg in Guinea in two weeks to be less challenging for his team, emphasising the importance of scoring more goals in the first leg. He admitted to having limited knowledge of Sunday's opponents but stressed the need to make the second leg a mere formality.

Medeama can rely on Black Stars striker Jonathan Sowah, who has netted three goals in his last three games for the club and impressed during Ghana's recent victory over Liberia in Accra.

Adotey explained, "It is a matter of knowing the strength of your opponent. The other time we targeted at least three goals. We wanted to win the game massively by scoring three to make the second leg a mere formality, but unfortunately, we struggled and ended up with 1-0. I don't have much idea of my opposition, but all that I need to do is make sure we score massively so that we can make the second leg a mere formality."

The winner of this tie will advance to the group stage, and Medeama are hoping to achieve this feat for the first time in their history.