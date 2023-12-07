CAF Champions League: Medeama coach Evans Adotey confirms Fatawu Hamidu out for Yanga SC clash

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has revealed that only defender Fatawu Hamidu will be unavailable for Friday's CAF Champions League match against Yanga SC.

According to Adotey, every other player is fit and ready to play, including striker Jonathan Sowah, who has six goals in 13 games this season and has served a one-match suspension.

Adotey stated, "Apart from Fatawu, who was given two weeks to rest by the team doctor, everyone is set for the game tomorrow."

This means that Medeama will have a strong squad to choose from as they aim to secure another home win and build on their momentum in the competition.

Currently, Medeama have three points from two games, placing them behind Al Ahly (6 points) and CR Belouizdad (3 points). The Algerian champions are ahead of Medeama because they have a superior goal difference.

However, a victory against Yanga SC could see them leapfrog their rivals and move into a stronger position. The match holds great significance for both teams, with Medeama looking to capitalise on Yanga SC's struggles and secure a convincing win.

Yanga SC, the Tanzanian champions, have yet to register a point in the competition, and Medeama will be keen to take advantage of this and secure a valuable win. The pressure is on Medeama to perform, and with a fully fit squad, they will be confident of achieving their objectives.