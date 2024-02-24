CAF Champions League: Medeama coach Evans Adotey disappointed after defeat to Al Ahly

Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey, has expressed disappointment following his side's defeat to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The Ghanaian champions' hopes of advancing to the quarter-final of the CAF Champions League was dealt a huge blow after the 1-0 home defeat.

Medeama travels to Algeria to face CD Belouizdad in the final group game, but their chances will also depend on the result of the game between Yanga and the North Africans on Saturday.

"We are disappointed with the results. The plan was to win this game but several factors affected us. We started very well and dominated the game. We didn't do badly, we still have one game. Mathematically we are still in the competition. Let's see what happens tomorrow," he said after the game.

Despite the defeat, Adotey admonished the performance of his players.

"My boys did well. I don’t think the technical changes affected the performance," he added.

"Our approach was to play compact both in attack and defense, and it shows in the first half. Our philosophy is to keep the ball and dominate possession. We chose to play direct but at a point it stopped working so we had to change."

Medeama sits bottom of Group D with four points from five games.