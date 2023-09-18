CAF Champions League: Medeama coach Evans Adotey rejects notion of easy win against Horoya AC

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has dismissed claims that his team had an easier encounter against Horoya AC compared to their match against Remo Stars of Nigeria.

Medeama secured a 3-1 victory over the Guinean giants in the first leg of the CAF Champions League playoff tie at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from substitute Nana Kofi Babil, centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai, and captain Kofi Asmah secured the win for the Ghanaian champions.

Speaking to the press after the game, Adotey praised Horoya AC as a strong team. He emphasised that the victory should not create an impression that Horoya AC was a weak side.

He compared the style of play between Horoya AC and Remo Stars, highlighting the physicality and intensity of the Nigerian team.

Adotey noted that Remo Stars had a strong physical presence, which was different from Horoya AC's approach, which focused more on technical aspects of the game.

Adotey explained, "We shouldn’t create the impression that we have beaten Horoya AC 3-1 so they are a weak side, they are a very good side. Honestly speaking if I compare Horoya AC to Remo Stars, Remo Stars came in physically, they were running, pushing, and challenging."

He went on to say, "Whatever, the physical ability was there unlike this team but we could see this team was not too much technical but you could see they were able to put passes together, they could circulate, switch the ball from one end to the other, you could see even in the last 15 minutes we were desperate although."

Adotey acknowledged that Medeama were under pressure during the game, especially from Horoya AC's counter-attacks.

He praised his team for taking their chances in the match, contrasting it with their previous game against Remo Stars where they struggled to create opportunities.

Medeama will now travel to Conakry with the task of defending well to come out unscathed. They have a two-goal margin to protect and aim to make history by reaching the CAF Champions League group stage for the first time.