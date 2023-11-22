CAF Champions League: Medeama depart for Egypt today ahead of Al Ahly cracker

Ghana champions Medeama SC will depart the country for Egypt today, November 22, 2023, for their CAF Champions League group phase opener against giants Al Ahly SC.

The Yellow and Mauves will face the defending champions and record-winners of the competition on Saturday evening at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Medeama are expected to depart the Kotoka International Airport for Egypt at 1:30 pm. with a 21-man squad and an 11-man technical team, including video analysts.

Zimbabwe star Kudakwashe Mahachi is travelling with the team as he looks to make his first appearance for Medeama in the competition.

The trio Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, Jonathan Sowah, and Nurudeen Abdulai have joined the team for the Egypt trip from the national team camp.

This will be the first ever meeting between Al Ahly and the Ghanaian side in a continental match.

Having missed out on the African Football League, the Red Devils are keen on retaining the CAF Champions League trophy, and that starts against Medeama.

Medeama booked their place in the Champions League group stage for the first time after eliminating Remo Stars of Nigeria and Guinean giants Horoya AC in the preliminary rounds.