CAF Champions League: Medeama depart to Guinea on Thursday to face Horoya AC

Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC will leave Ghana on Thursday for the second-leg of their crucial CAF Champions League game against AC Horoya in Guinea.

Medeama travel to Conakry with a 3-1 lead from the first leg and will be hoping to hold onto the advantage as they eye progress in the competition.

The Mauve and Yellow will welcome the return of several of their key players who missed the Ghana Premier League game against Aduana due to minor knocks.

The Tarkwa-based club will become the first Ghanaian team to make it to the group stage of the tournament in close to a decade since Berekum Chelsea.

It will also be the second time Medeama are reaching the stage of a continental champions after previously achieving the mark in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Medeama eliminated Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first round of the competition following a penalty shootout victory in Ikenne.