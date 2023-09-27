GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

CAF Champions League: Medeama depart to Guinea on Thursday to face Horoya AC

Published on: 27 September 2023
CAF Champions League: Medeama depart to Guinea on Thursday to face Horoya AC

Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC will leave Ghana on Thursday for the second-leg of their crucial CAF Champions League game against AC Horoya in Guinea.

Medeama travel to Conakry with a 3-1 lead from the first leg and will be hoping to hold onto the advantage as they eye progress in the competition.

The Mauve and Yellow will welcome the return of several of their key players who missed the Ghana Premier League game against Aduana due to minor knocks.

The Tarkwa-based club will become the first Ghanaian team to make it to the group stage of the tournament in close to a decade since Berekum Chelsea.

It will also be the second time Medeama are reaching the stage of a continental champions after previously achieving the mark in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Medeama eliminated Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first round of the competition following a penalty shootout victory in Ikenne.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more