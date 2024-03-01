CAF Champions League: Medeama end campaign with defeat in Algeria

Medeama suffered a 3-0 defeat in a concluding CAF Champions League group stage match on Friday evening against CR Belouizdad at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers.

Both teams, aware of their prior elimination from the competition, nevertheless exhibited spirited play. The home team, in particular, demonstrated a strong resolve to offer their fans a fitting final result.

The Algerian champions dominated the match, securing an impressive win to avenge their earlier 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Ghanaian champions.

Midfielder Abdelraouf Benguit opened the scoring in the 27th minute, followed by Cameroonian forward Leonel Wamba adding the second goal.

Gambian attacker Lamin Jallow sealed the victory with the third goal, effectively putting an end to Medeama's hopes.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly secured a 1-0 victory over Young Africans, securing both teams' progression to the quarter-finals while signalling the conclusion of Medeama and Belouizdad's journey in the tournament.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Medeama can draw positives from their debut campaign. Their achievement in reaching the group stage is commendable, particularly considering the challenges faced in the qualifying rounds, including a memorable victory over Guinean giants AC Horoya.