CAF Champions League: Medeama finish bottom of Group D after Belouizdad defeat

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama Sporting Club finished bottom of Group D in the CAF Champions League after suffering a 3-0 defeat to CR Belouizdad in Algeria on Friday.

Despite an impressive performance in the preliminaries of the continental competition, where they secured victories over Remo Stars from Nigeria and Guinean side Horoya, Medeama SC faced a formidable challenge in Group D.

In the last group game on Friday, the Yellow and Mauve side struggled against their Algerian counterparts, CR Belouizdad, ultimately finishing bottom in Group D after failing to accumulate enough points in the six matches played.

The Algerian side dominated the match, securing a convincing victory with goals from Abdelraouf Benguit and Leonel Wamba in the first half, followed by a strike from Lamin Jallow in the second half.

Medeama SC, away from home, couldn't muster a response, and the defeat resulted in them finishing at the bottom of Group D with four points, having lost four games and drawn one.

The disappointing end to their CAF Champions League campaign is a setback for the Ghanaian champions, who had shown promise in the earlier stages of the competition. The focus will now shift to domestic competitions as Medeama SC aims to bounce back and defend their Ghana Premier League title.