CAF Champions League: Medeama forward Derrick Fordjour confident ahead of Horoya AC clash

Medeama winger Derrick Fordjour is brimming with confidence as he looks ahead to the club's upcoming CAF Champions League encounter against Guinean giants Horoya AC.

The Ghanaian champions are gearing up for a tough test as they aim to make it to the group stage of the competition for the first time in their debut campaign.

Having already eliminated Nigeria's Remo Stars, Medeama is now preparing to face Horoya AC. The first leg of this crucial match will be hosted in Cape Coast, Ghana, with the return leg set to take place in Guinea, both matches scheduled for this month following the international break.

Fordjour emphasized the significance of the upcoming fixture, saying, "Horoya AC is not a small club; they've dominated the Champions League, but we will approach the game with the mentality that helped us beat Remo Stars."

He also conveyed the team's readiness and determination to advance to the group stage, acknowledging the challenge Horoya presents but asserting, "We are prepared, and our motive is to reach the group stage. Horoya is a big club, but we are ready for them. I will plead with Ghanaians to support us, just as they did in the Remo Stars game, for us to eliminate Horoya."