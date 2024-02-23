CAF Champions League: Medeama forward Diawisie Taylor hopeful of victory against Al Ahly

Medeama SC forward Diawisie Taylor insists the Ghanaian champions are ready for Al Ahly in the penultimate game of Group D in the CAF Champions League.

The Mauve and Yellow need a win to keep their chances of progressing to the quarter-final alive when they host Al Ahly in Kumasi on Friday.

Taylor, who recently joined the Medeama, is convinced the team is well prepared for the big game on Friday and calls on fans of the club to come out in their numbers to support them.

“We will pray to God that on Friday it will be our day so that we take the three points to make our supporters and fans to be happy,” he told Onua Sports.

"What we will tell them is that preparations are high in camp so we are also positive we will win the game, they should add their prayers and support behind the team on Friday and victory will be ours.

"You are going to play against a big club like Al Ahly you don't have to reduce your preparations you have to increase them. For now camp is cool the preparation is going well."

Taylor replaces prolific striker Jonathan Sowah, who left to join Libyan outfit Al Nasser.

"I am also confident in myself, yes, Sowah is gone and I am a good replacement I can do what he did and do more than what he did so that Medeama will achieve success," he added.