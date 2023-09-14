CAF Champions League: Medeama gear up for Horoya clash with win against Ebusua Dwarfs

Medeama SC geared up for the CAF Champions League playoffs with a strong performance, securing a win against Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday.

The Ghanaian champions triumphed at the Cape Coast Stadium, providing a boost to their confidence as they prepare for a crucial showdown against Horoya AC this Sunday.

In a closely fought contest, midfielder Bernardinho Osah Tetteh emerged as the hero, netting the lone goal of the match for Medeama. Tetteh showcased his talent with a splendid direct free-kick during the first half, securing the victory for his team.

With this win under their belt, the Mauve and Yellow are all set to welcome the formidable Guinean giants for the first leg of the playoff tie in Cape Coast.

Medeama are brimming with confidence and optimism about achieving a positive outcome in their quest to advance to the coveted group stage of the Champions League, often referred to as the "money zone."