CAF Champions League: Medeama goalie Abdul Adams Jabal makes Medeama's squad to Cairo for Al Ahly face-off

Published on: 22 November 2023
Goalkeeper Abdul Adams Jabal has been included in the Medeama SC team for the trip to Cairo to face Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League. 

The young shot-stopper joins Felix Kyei as the goalkeepers travelling to Egypt for the Group D opener.

The goalkeepers and 19 other players are expected to leave Ghana later this afternoon as they begin their group stage journey in the CAF Champions League.

Black Stars trio Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, Jonathan Sowah and Nurudeen Abdulai have also joined the team following their return from Comoros.

Medeama reached the group stage of the competition for the first time after eliminating Nigeria's Remo Stars and AC Horoya of Guinea.

The Mauve and Yellow will also face Young Africans of Tanzania and Belouizdad of Algeria in Group D of the competition.

Al Ahly are record champions of the competition and were winners of the CAF Champions League last season after beating Wydad in the final.

 

