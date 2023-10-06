CAF Champions League: Medeama handed 'tough' group with giants Al Ahly, CR Belouizdad and Yanga

Ghana champions Medeama SC face a stiff competition in their maiden group stage campaign in the CAF Champions League following Friday's draw in Johannesburg.

The Yellow and Mauves were drawn into Group D alongside record-winners and defending champions Al Ahly SC and Algerian champions CR Belouizdad.

The other team in the group is Tanzanian champions, who finalists in the CAF Confederation Cup last season, Young Africans SC.

The draw ceremony took place at the studios of Supersport TV in the South African capital.

The 16 winners of the second round of qualifying rounds were drawn into four groups of four. The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarter-final stage.

The group stages of Africa's biggest club competition will begin on Friday, November 25, 2023, through to Friday, March 1, 2024.

GROUP A. Mamelodi Sundowns Pyramids FC TP Mazembe FC Nouadhibou

GROUP B. Wydad AC Simba SC ASEC Mimosas Jwaneng Galaxy

GROUP C. Espérance Tunis Petro Atletico Al Hilal SC Etoile du Sahel

GROUP D. Al Ahly SC CR Belouizdad Young Africans SC Medeama SC