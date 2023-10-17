CAF Champions League: Medeama home ground TNA stadium to be completed in March 2024

Medeama's hopes of using TNA stadium for their CAF Champions League group stage campaign have been dashed as the venue will not be ready before their campaign starts.

The Ghanaian champions had hoped to use the venue, which is still under construction, as it was initially expected to be fully ready in early November.

However, Abdul Razak, the Executive Secretary of Goldfields Foundation, sponsors of the project, says the stadium will be completed in March, dealing a huge blow to Medeama.

"We have had conversations with key actors in recent weeks, and nothing indicates that the stadium being built by Goldfields Foundation will be completed as soon as expected. The contractor will hand over the stadium to Goldfields Foundation in March next year, followed by Goldfields handing over to the club," he told Space FM in Tarkwa.

This means they have to use the Cape Coast Stadium which hosted their preliminary round matches. They played Remo Stars and Horoya AC there, and attendance was not the best.

The group stage is scheduled to start in late November with Medeama facing African champions Al Ahly, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Yanga FC, the reigning champions of Tanzania. Medeama's first match is against Al Ahly in Cairo on November 24.