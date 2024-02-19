CAF Champions League: Medeama intensify preparations for Al Ahly showdown

Medeama are ramping up their preparations ahead of their pivotal CAF Champions League encounter against Al Ahly.

The match, slated for Friday, February 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, sees the Ghanaian champions gearing up intensely to face off against the reigning African champions.

Having arrived in Kumasi last Friday, Medeama engaged in a friendly match against Nations FC, emerging victorious to fine-tune themselves for the crucial clash.

The friendly proved essential given the club's recent inactivity due to breaks in continental and domestic football for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Their last competitive match dates back to January 17, necessitating the friendly to regain match fitness and readiness for the challenging assignment.

Coach Nebojsa Kapor will make his debut in the CAF Champions League this season, having been confirmed after their 3-0 defeat at Young Africans in Tanzania in December 2023.

Kapor boasts an unbeaten record in his first three games (comprising one win and two draws in the Ghana Premier League) and aims to extend this streak by triumphing over Al Ahly, reigniting Medeama's hopes of progressing to the next round.

The setback against Young Africans dealt a blow to Medeama's aspirations, leaving them rooted at the bottom of the group.

They must secure victories in their remaining matches against Al Ahly and CR Belouizdad in Algeria while hoping for favorable outcomes elsewhere to clinch qualification to the next round.

Al Ahly enter the game with six points from four games, with just one victory. However, they lead the table closely trailed by CR Belouizdad and Young Africans, both on five points.

With the group standings finely balanced, Medeama, by capitalising on their opportunities on Friday and securing a win, could significantly enhance their chances of advancing and prolonging their remarkable journey in the continent's premier club competition.