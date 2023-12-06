CAF Champions League: Medeama must win against Young Africans – Former Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso

Former Bofoakwa Tano tactician, Frimpong Manso says Medeama’s CAF Champions League match against Young Africans is a must win for the Ghanaian champions.

Manso believes The Yellow and Mauve stand a better chance of making it out of the group if they can pick all three points at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, December 8 2023. They are currently in 3rd position, level on points with CR Belouizdad who they beat last Friday.

Yanga are chasing their first win in the CAF Champions League group stage, having lost to CR Belouizdad and drew with Al Ahly SC in their first two games.

Manso told Kessben Sports: They (Medeama) have won their first game and they come up against Yanga. When they win, they get 6 points and will resume their campaign with a trip to Yanga who will have one point at the time. So, for Medeama, it’s very important to get the win on Friday which will help them so much.”

By Suleman Asante