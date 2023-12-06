GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

CAF Champions League: Medeama must win against Young Africans – Former Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso

Published on: 06 December 2023
CAF Champions League: Medeama must win against Young Africans – Former Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso
Frimpong Manso

Former Bofoakwa Tano tactician, Frimpong Manso says Medeama’s CAF Champions League match against Young Africans is a must win for the Ghanaian champions.

Manso believes The Yellow and Mauve stand a better chance of making it out of the group if they can pick all three points at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, December 8 2023. They are currently in 3rd position, level on points with CR Belouizdad who they beat last Friday.

Yanga are chasing their first win in the CAF Champions League group stage, having lost to CR Belouizdad and drew with Al Ahly SC in their first two games.

Manso told Kessben Sports: They (Medeama) have won their first game and they come up against Yanga. When they win, they get 6 points and will resume their campaign with a trip to Yanga who will have one point at the time. So, for Medeama, it’s very important to get the win on Friday which will help them so much.”

By Suleman Asante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more